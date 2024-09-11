America First Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,499 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 4.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,243,000 after acquiring an additional 76,464 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 52,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.4% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 24.0% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 25,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a PE ratio of -495.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,800.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

