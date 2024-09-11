American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend payment by an average of 63.9% per year over the last three years. American Homes 4 Rent has a payout ratio of 146.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.8 %

AMH stock opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $40.21. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMH. UBS Group raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

