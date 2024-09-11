Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,644 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $29,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on APH. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57. The company has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

