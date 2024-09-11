Ampliphi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) Trading Up 4.3%

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.40. 1,636 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 842,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
Ampliphi Biosciences Price Performance
Ampliphi Biosciences Company Profile
AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. The company is involved in developing AB-SA01 for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) infections; and AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa (P.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ampliphi Biosciences
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ampliphi Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampliphi Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.