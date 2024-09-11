Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,108.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,108.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,610. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.1 %

ADI stock opened at $218.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.45.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

