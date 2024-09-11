Analysts Set A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) PT at $89.67

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 665.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $64.14 and a twelve month high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

