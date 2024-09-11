Analysts Set ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) PT at $74.00

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

ATI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ATI in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research cut ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

ATI opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. ATI has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $68.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $700.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ATI during the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in shares of ATI by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 891,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,414,000 after buying an additional 558,138 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in ATI in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning grew its position in ATI by 30.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in ATI by 348.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 24,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

