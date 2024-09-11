Analysts Set Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Price Target at $58.00

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average of $55.29. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 108.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 52,837 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth about $1,564,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in Black Hills by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 170,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,253,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Black Hills by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 483,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,378,000 after buying an additional 137,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Black Hills by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

