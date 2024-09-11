Analysts Set Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Target Price at $47.00

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

FOXF stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.65. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $105.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $348.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 4,800 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $198,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,135.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 3,378.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 286,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 278,185 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,279,000 after buying an additional 46,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $626,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

