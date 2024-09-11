Analysts Set Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) PT at $11.00

Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

NR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 62,705 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Newpark Resources by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 151,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 74,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NR opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $605.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 2.87.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Newpark Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

