Analysts Set Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Price Target at $24.00

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGY shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGY opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Pagaya Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $853.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 6.41.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $250.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pagaya Technologies news, President Sanjiv Das sold 10,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $157,268.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 66,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $137,209.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Sanjiv Das sold 10,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $157,268.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,232 shares in the company, valued at $965,000.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,239 shares of company stock worth $1,190,278. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.