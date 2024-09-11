Analysts Set The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) PT at $362.68

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $362.68.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $371.85 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $372.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $93.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

