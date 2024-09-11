Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ: MCFT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/10/2024 – MasterCraft Boat had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/2/2024 – MasterCraft Boat was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/30/2024 – MasterCraft Boat had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2024 – MasterCraft Boat had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

MCFT stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.09. 236,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,859. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $283.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.61. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $24.05.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.18. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MasterCraft Boat

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 38,462 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $753,085.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,372,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,036,878.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 179,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,572,996. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 963,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 26,077 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 714,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after buying an additional 82,509 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 14.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 395,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

