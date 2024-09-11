Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.02

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.02 and last traded at $45.02, with a volume of 258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Andersons alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Andersons

Andersons Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Andersons had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Andersons by 8.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,390,000 after acquiring an additional 303,711 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Andersons by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,189,000 after acquiring an additional 46,203 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 16.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 933,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,325,000 after buying an additional 134,126 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,354,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 8.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,649,000 after buying an additional 36,594 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.