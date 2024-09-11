Andra AP fonden Acquires 14,500 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.00.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PH opened at $581.10 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $601.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $557.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

