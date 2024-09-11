Andra AP fonden Boosts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $704.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $789.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $705.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $683.66.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.