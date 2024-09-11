Andra AP fonden Decreases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Edison International were worth $16,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 233,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after buying an additional 81,242 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Edison International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Argus boosted their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,933.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edison International news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $507,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,933.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,342 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of EIX opened at $84.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.57. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

