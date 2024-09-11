Andra AP fonden Has $14.98 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.08% of Cboe Global Markets worth $14,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at $879,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,261 shares of company stock worth $4,654,822 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.64.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE stock opened at $211.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.97 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

