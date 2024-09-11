Andra AP fonden Has $9.36 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 30,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $987,167.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $987,167.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Baird R W cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.