Andra AP fonden Invests $14.63 Million in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 190,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,629,000. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.11% of Pentair as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $173,280,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Pentair by 352.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,635 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $97,083,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $45,096,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,655,000 after buying an additional 484,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $87.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $89.63.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

