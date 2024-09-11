Andra AP fonden Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 78,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $913,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $370.84 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

