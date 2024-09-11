Andra AP fonden Makes New $10.98 Million Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,981,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,460,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at $38,727,000. SW Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $20,848,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Stock Performance

Garmin stock opened at $180.31 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $184.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

