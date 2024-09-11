Andra AP fonden Sells 4,800 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $235.20 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.12 and a 200 day moving average of $234.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IQVIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.