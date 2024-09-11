Andra AP fonden Sells 5,100 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $14,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $821,151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 86.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,826 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,270,000 after purchasing an additional 281,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,794,000 after purchasing an additional 219,391 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,075,681,000 after purchasing an additional 217,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $359.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.67. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $361.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.21.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

