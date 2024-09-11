Andra AP fonden Sells 76,000 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $12,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,400,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542,551 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,013,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,501,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,890,000 after buying an additional 2,802,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,672 shares of company stock worth $4,573,864. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.85. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

