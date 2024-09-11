Angeles Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ares Management comprises 2.2% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $23,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,599,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,207,381,000 after purchasing an additional 206,996 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,872,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,525,000 after acquiring an additional 71,819 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 49.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,822,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $376,191,000 after acquiring an additional 933,664 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 38.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,171,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,376,000 after buying an additional 603,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $205,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARES opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.37. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $3,950,570.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,466,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $3,950,570.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,466,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $1,421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 446,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,485,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 779,315 shares of company stock worth $109,487,356 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.92.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

