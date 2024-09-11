Angeles Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $458.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.60. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.