Angeles Wealth Management LLC Buys 57,502 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 11.9% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $126,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 184.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 388,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,733,000 after buying an additional 67,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 66,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.53. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $117.60.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.