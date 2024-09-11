Angeles Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $208.32 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

