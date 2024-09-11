Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,955 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,342,012,000 after purchasing an additional 501,792 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of NIKE by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NIKE by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,315,097,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,880,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,072,676,000 after purchasing an additional 211,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

