Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $551.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $552.51 and a 200-day moving average of $534.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The company has a market cap of $476.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
