Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $700,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 84,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 353,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,213,000 after buying an additional 21,790 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,961,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 121,314 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.09.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.