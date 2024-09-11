Angeles Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,003 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 15,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $102.26 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $62.43 and a twelve month high of $113.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.44 and its 200 day moving average is $95.98. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.94.

In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,627 shares of company stock worth $5,489,495 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

