Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter worth $39,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on LGIH. Wedbush raised LGI Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $104.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.36. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $136.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 12.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.95.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

