Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 6,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 46,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Angkor Resources Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 557.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.28.

About Angkor Resources

Angkor Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits; and oil and gas properties located in the Kingdom of Cambodia, Canada, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Angkor Gold Corp.

