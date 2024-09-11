Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGLOY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $17.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

