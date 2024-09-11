Anson Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Anson Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,769 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Anson Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIQ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 905,758 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $30,760,000 after acquiring an additional 470,066 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 363.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 379,397 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 297,491 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,710 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 247,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,892,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 210.5% in the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 231,944 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 157,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $37.18.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend
About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.