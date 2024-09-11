Anson Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,060,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $63,204,312.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 254,947,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,295,484.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,060,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $63,204,312.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,947,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,295,484.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

