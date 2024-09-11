Anson Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Anson Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF comprises 1.0% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Anson Capital Inc. owned 0.25% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 128,780 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 200,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 196,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,515 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

XSMO stock opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.78. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $428.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.