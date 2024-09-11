Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,967.14 ($25.72).
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANTO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,065 ($27.00) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,700 ($22.23) to GBX 1,850 ($24.19) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 2,100 ($27.46) to GBX 2,000 ($26.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,520 ($32.95) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 4,406.78%.
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
