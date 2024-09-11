APA (NASDAQ:APA) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $32.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. APA traded as low as $24.99 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 445598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on APA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI cut APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.76.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 3.24.
APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.
APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.
