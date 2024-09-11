AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Up 6.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $120.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. AppLovin traded as high as $91.99 and last traded at $91.75. 1,119,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,023,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.23.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APP. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.94.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $330,666.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,892.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $330,666.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $874,892.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $19,791,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,412,475 shares in the company, valued at $640,067,216.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 790,081 shares of company stock worth $66,857,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter worth approximately $497,488,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $290,655,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $195,129,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,240 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 977.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,496,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,400 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

