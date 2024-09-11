AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Insider Gael Touya Sells 3,300 Shares of Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,857.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AptarGroup Price Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $151.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.36 and a 1-year high of $153.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8,850.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 281.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4,983.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

