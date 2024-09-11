Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Trading Down 3.8%

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.25. 12,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 91,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Apyx Medical Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 57.86% and a negative return on equity of 105.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 7.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 148.0% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 251,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

