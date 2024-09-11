Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3406 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.0 %
ACGLO opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00.
About Arch Capital Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arch Capital Group
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Why Hedge Funds Are Betting Big on Alibaba and Baidu for 2024
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Cintas Stock Split: What the 4-for-1 Split Means for Investors
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Don’t Miss Smartsheet’s Surge: Strong Growth and Buybacks Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.