Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3406 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.0 %

ACGLO opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

