Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT) Receives $21.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARDT. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ardent Health Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ardent Health Partners

Ardent Health Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARDT opened at $18.30 on Friday. Ardent Health Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ardent Health Partners will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardent Health Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.