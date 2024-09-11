Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.78

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 52485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $1,161,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 150,674.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 125,060 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 207,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 129,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

