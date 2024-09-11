ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) PT Raised to $36.00 at Citigroup

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVBP. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of AVBP traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.68. 71,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. ArriVent BioPharma has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). Analysts forecast that ArriVent BioPharma will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVBP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ArriVent BioPharma by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. 9.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

