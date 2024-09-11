ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Shares Down 4.3%

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.04 and last traded at $26.12. 108,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 141,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVBP. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ArriVent BioPharma from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ArriVent BioPharma from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ArriVent BioPharma from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). As a group, analysts expect that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVBP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 30.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

