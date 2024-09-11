Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($4.71) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($4.71) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.50). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.56) EPS.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 152.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARWR. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Articles

